Italy's Council Of Ministers Approves Package Of New Measures To Contain COVID - Sources

4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

Italy's Council of Ministers Approves Package of New Measures to Contain COVID - Sources

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Italy's Council of Ministers overnight to Tuesday approved a package of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, government sources told reporters.

The government decree containing these measures was previously discussed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with representatives of Italian regions, whose leadership is responsible for management of health care facilities.

According to preliminary information, the decree contains a number of restrictions related to the operation of bars and restaurants, educational institutions, as well as public ceremonies and sports.

