GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Italy has adopted a new decree with additional measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that will enter into force after January 15, the government said Thursday.

The meeting of the council of ministers took place late on Wednesday.

"The council of ministers, under the proposal of the President of the Council Giuseppe Conte and Health Minister Roberto Speranza, has approved a decree law that introduces new urgent measures for the containment of COVID-19," the press release issued by the government said.

The new directive extends the country-wide state of emergency imposed earlier until April 30 while reaffirming the ban on any inter-regional movement until February 15.

The decree also keeps in effect from January 16 until March 5 the slew of restrictions that have already been in place during the festive period in Italy. These include a curfew from 10 p.m. (21:00 GMT) until 5 a.m. and a ban on any movements between the municipalities (communes) in red and orange zones. In places designated as yellow zones, moving between the communes is allowed within the same region.

The "color" of each region is determined by local authorities based on the number of reported infections.