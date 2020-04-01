UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 13,000, Over 80,000 People Infected - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:32 PM

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 13,000, Over 80,000 People Infected - Official

Italy's coronavirus death toll has increased by 727 to 13,155 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has surged by 2,937, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Italy's coronavirus death toll has increased by 727 to 13,155 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has surged by 2,937, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Wednesday.

"As of today, 80,572 people are infected, the number of infected persons has increased by 2,937 over the past 24 hours," Borrelli said at a briefing.

"The number of people who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals has reached 16,847. It has increased by 1,118 over the past 24 hours," the official added.

The total case count, including fatalities and recoveries, has reached 110,400, according to Borrelli.

Related Topics

Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

NAB files reply to petition against Mir Shakil arr ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Apr 2020

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.