Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Growth By 756 To 10,779 In Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Growth by 756 to 10,779 in Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 756 in the past 24 hours and reached 10,779, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said on Sunday.

"We confirm 756 fatalities," Borrelli said, adding that 1,434 people fully recovered from COVID-19 over the given period.

According to Borrelli, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 3,815 and reached 73,880.

