ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 756 in the past 24 hours and reached 10,779, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said on Sunday.

"We confirm 756 fatalities," Borrelli said, adding that 1,434 people fully recovered from COVID-19 over the given period.

According to Borrelli, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 3,815 and reached 73,880.