ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Italy's death toll from COVID-19 has surged dramatically over the past 24 hours, reaching 2,978 after seeing a 475 increase, the numbers of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have recovered have also increased, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli, said on Wednesday.

"As many as 1,084 people have recovered, the total number has reached 4,025," Borrelli said at a briefing.

"I also have to tell you that we have registered 475 [new] deaths," he added.

This means that Italy's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 2,978. The most dramatic increase has been registered in Lombardy, where 319 people have died over the past 24 hours.

Borrelli also said that Italy's case count (including the recovered people and those who died) now exceeded 35,700. As of now, 28,700 Italians are infected with the coronavirus.