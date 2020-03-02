The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 52 in Italy, surging by 18, Angelo Borelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Monday, adding that 66 more people have recovered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 52 in Italy, surging by 18, Angelo Borelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Monday, adding that 66 more people have recovered.

"Let us start with the good news: 66 people have recovered, with the total number reaching 149. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 18 to 52," Borelli said at a briefing.

According to the Civil Protection Agency, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county has climbed to 2,036.