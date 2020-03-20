- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:40 PM
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Italy's COVID-19 death toll has surged by 627 over the past 24 hours, which is a record high increase, and has reached 4,032, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli, said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, we have registered 627 [new] deaths. I want to stress that they have died having coronavirus, not because of it," Borrelli said at a briefing.
He added that 689 more people recovered, bringing the total number to 5,129.
The number of COVID-19-infected people in Italy has increased by 4,670 over the past 24 hours, nearing 38,000.