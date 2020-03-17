UrduPoint.com
Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Up By 345 Over Past 24 Hours, Growth Slowing Down - Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Up by 345 Over Past 24 Hours, Growth Slowing Down - Official

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by 345 over the past 24 hour, reaching 2,503, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli, said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by 345 over the past 24 hour, reaching 2,503, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli, said on Tuesday.

"As many as 192 people recovered today, the total number of those recovered reached 2,941," Borrelli said at a briefing.

"Unfortunately, we have registered 345 fatalities today," he added.

This means that Italy's number of fatalities from the COVID-19 has reached 2,503.

The death toll growth keeps slowing down, as the number of new fatalities totaled 349 on Monday and 368 the previous day.

According to Borrelli, the COVID-19 total has exceeded 31,500 in Italy, with this figure including both the fatal cases and those who have recovered.

