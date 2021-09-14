The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy surpassed 130,000 on Tuesday after the country recorded 72 new fatalities in the past day, official figures show

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy surpassed 130,000 on Tuesday after the country recorded 72 new fatalities in the past day, official figures show.

The country's death toll now stands at 130,027. Italy reported 36 virus-related deaths on Monday, up from the daily average of 20 in July.

The daily tally of infections increased by 4,021, up from 2,800 reported on Monday. The number of infections confirmed in the country since the start of the epidemic has passed 4.61 million.

As of Tuesday, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients stands at 4,100, with 554 people remaining in intensive care, down from 563 seen the day before.