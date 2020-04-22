UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's COVID-19 Slowdown Continues, Record Number Of Patients Recover - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Italy's COVID-19 Slowdown Continues, Record Number of Patients Recover - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Italy's coronavirus slowdown continues as nearly 3,000 people have recovered in the past 24 hours although 3,370 new cases and 437 death were registered over this period, Italy's Civil Protection Department said Wednesday.

"The total number of infected persons is 187,327, with an increase of 3,370 new cases compared to yesterday. The current total of positive cases is 107,699 resulting in a decrease of 10 cases," the department said in its daily update.

The number of new cases still outpaces that of many countries but is some way off the peak of around 6,000 new cases daily seen in late March.

"We report 437 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 25,085. The total number of discharged patients who have recovered from the virus has risen to 54,543, an increase of 2,943 people compared to yesterday," the report read.

The country remains largely under lockdown, with Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Tuesday announcing a gradual easing of mitigation measures starting from May 4.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Italy March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

41 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

42 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

42 minutes ago

Ramazan bazaars not to be set up this year: Deputy ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.