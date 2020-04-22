(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Italy's coronavirus slowdown continues as nearly 3,000 people have recovered in the past 24 hours although 3,370 new cases and 437 death were registered over this period, Italy's Civil Protection Department said Wednesday.

"The total number of infected persons is 187,327, with an increase of 3,370 new cases compared to yesterday. The current total of positive cases is 107,699 resulting in a decrease of 10 cases," the department said in its daily update.

The number of new cases still outpaces that of many countries but is some way off the peak of around 6,000 new cases daily seen in late March.

"We report 437 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 25,085. The total number of discharged patients who have recovered from the virus has risen to 54,543, an increase of 2,943 people compared to yesterday," the report read.

The country remains largely under lockdown, with Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Tuesday announcing a gradual easing of mitigation measures starting from May 4.