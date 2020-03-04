Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew from 79 to 107 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 3,000, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew from 79 to 107 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 3,000, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Wednesday.

"Let us start from those who have recovered. Over the past 24 hours, 116 people have recovered, bringing the total number to 276. The number of victims grew by 28 to 107," Borrelli said at a briefing.

The total number of COVID-19-affected people, including those who have recovered and those who have died, has reached 3,089, Borrelli added.