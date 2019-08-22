UrduPoint.com
Italy's Democratic Party Leader Ready For Coalition Talks As Snap Election Looms

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:15 PM

The leader of Italy's center-left Democratic Party said after consultations with the nation's president on Thursday that he was open to talks on forming a coalition that would confront the right

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The leader of Italy's center-left Democratic Party said after consultations with the nation's president on Thursday that he was open to talks on forming a coalition that would confront the right.

President Sergio Mattarella gave major parties two days to agree on a caretaker government after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte quit Tuesday citing differences in the ruling coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the right-wing League.

"We have demonstrated to the president our readiness to explore an alternative majority and launch a new political phase," Nicola Zingaretti told reporters, adding he wanted to offer an "alternative to the right that would have a new agenda and a broad parliamentary base.

"

He was earlier reported to be warming to a coalition with the M5S after first rejecting the idea, floated by his fellow party member and the former prime minister, Matteo Renzi.

League's leader Matteo Salvini has been pushing for a snap election instead that is expected to give him a mandate to form a fully right-wing government. Zingaretti said that the vote would be a "natural way out of the crisis," should coalition talks fail.

