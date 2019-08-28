ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Democratic Party (PD) of Italy has agreed to support the candidacy of outgoing Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte to lead a new government that it could potentially form in a coalition with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) thus bringing the political crisis in Italy to its end, PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said on Wednesday.

On August 20, Conte announced his resignation thus terminating the previous coalition government led by M5S and the Lega party. Since then, President Sergio Mattarella has been engaged in consultations with all political parties toward finding a solution to the political crisis, which under Italian law can come out in one of two ways: a new government is formed or snap general election is called. Earlier this week, the M5S and PD voiced interest in joining forces to form a new coalition.

"We expressed to the president our support for the attempt to give life to a new government of a new majority. We confirmed that we have accepted M5S's proposal to name prime minister the person who has been suggested over the past days," Zingaretti said after consultations with the prime minister.

Nominating Conte prime minister was one of the conditions that M5S, the largest political force in the Italian parliament, has put forward to the Democrats. They have been engaged in negotiations for several days over the matter.

Under the Italian constitution, the mandate to appoint prime minister and, upon his recommendations, the cabinet belongs to the president.

Matarella is expected to conclude the final round of consultations with all political forces by the end of the day.