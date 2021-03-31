UrduPoint.com
Italy's Di Maio Qualifies Detained Russian Military Diplomat Story As Serious Hostile Act

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Italy's Di Maio Qualifies Detained Russian Military Diplomat Story as Serious Hostile Act

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Italy sees the situation around the detention of the Russian military diplomat on espionage suspicions as an extremely serious hostile act, Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Italy's gendarmerie detained the Russian military diplomat and a captain of the Italian navy after the latter allegedly provided classified documents in exchange for money. The Italian officer was arrested. Rome declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata over the incident.

"This is an extremely serious hostile act, therefore we have implemented necessary measures immediately," Di Maio told the Italian parliament.

More Stories From World

