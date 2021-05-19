ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Italy stands for European integration and fully supports the accession of the Western Balkan countries to the EU, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday, adding that it would be a grave mistake to leave them out of the bloc.

"The countries in the region are facing difficult but inevitable challenges. Each one will complete the journey depending on their own abilities, but it is important that everyone achieve this strategic goal," Di Maio told Il Piccolo newspaper, adding that the accession of all Balkan countries to the EU is "an ambitious but completely achievable goal, and Italy is at the forefront of its fulfillment."

The top Italian diplomat stressed that all EU member states backed the bloc's expansion, despite differing views on certain matters.

Di Maio further noted that it would be "a historic mistake" to leave the Western Balkans out of the EU, which would play into the hands of third parties that are not interested in EU integration.

The region's EU integration process develops in so-called "chapters", which are collections of standards that candidate countries must meet in their domestic policies to qualify for membership. It is usually carried out through comprehensive reforms, and once all chapters are closed, the country is eligible to move from candidate status to full accession.

Croatia became the first Western Balkan country to become an EU member state in 2013. North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia are official candidates, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.