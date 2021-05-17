(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has discussed the renewed hostilities in and around the Gaza Strip during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, calling missile launches from the enclave "unacceptable," the Agenzia Nova news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

The meeting took place as part of Zarif's European tour that kicked off last week. The minister arrived in Italy earlier in the day after canceling his trip to Vienna over the weekend due to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the Austrian foreign ministry raising the Israeli flag over their office buildings in a show of solidarity amid the hostilities.

According to the news agency, Di Maio told Zarif that missile launches from the Gaza Strip were unacceptable and "must be stopped." The Italian diplomat also pointed to the need to take immediate measures to resolve the situation, as too many innocent people have been already killed.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis met with the Iranian minister. However, the Vatican did not disclose any details about the content of the talks. According to local sources, the situation in the middle East was most likely on the agenda.