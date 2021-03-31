ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday that the situation around the detention of the Russian military diplomat on espionage suspicions is unacceptable, endangers the security of NATO, and threatened with consequences.

On Tuesday, Italy's gendarmerie detained the Russian military diplomat and a captain of the Italian navy after the latter allegedly provided classified documents in exchange for money. The Italian officer was arrested. Rome declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata over the incident.

"What happened today is unacceptable and will have consequences, there is no doubt about that. It is unacceptable that our naval personnel are paid for NATO information. This endangers not only our security, but the entire alliance," Di Maio said at a joint meeting of foreign affairs committees of both champers of the Italian parliament.