Italy's Donnarumma Thankful For Mbappe Absence In France Showdown
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Appiano Gentile, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Gianluigi Donnarumma said Saturday that he was grateful Italy would not have to face his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe in their final Nations League group match with France.
Mbappe was surprisingly dropped for France's fixtures in November after an underwhelming start to life at Real Madrid this season, with Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps refusing to say why he had not picked his star player.
France could only manage a fraught goalless draw with Israel on Thursday in Mbappe's absence, and Deschamps' team have to win by at least two goals at the San Siro in order to top Group A2.
"It's a big absence, I know him and he's one of the best players of the world," Italy captain Donnarumma told reporters.
"If he was there he would have caused us problems, but they have other players and a lot of quality. They have a lot of good players who can cause us problems and have a lot of energy."
Italy, who have been rejuvenated over the course of the Nations League group stage, are unbeaten since their dismal European Championship title defence in the summer and lead France by three points.
Luciano Spalletti's team would likely have come into Sunday's match with a perfect record of five wins from five matches had they not had to play over half of last month's 2-2 draw with Belgium in Rome with 10 men after taking an early two-goal lead.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Kolbe at the double as South Africa beat England 29-203 minutes ago
-
Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight33 minutes ago
-
Italy beat Japan to reach BJK Cup semi-finals43 minutes ago
-
Graham equals record as nine-try Scotland see off tenacious Portugal43 minutes ago
-
Protesters hold pro-Palestinian march in Rio ahead of G202 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police2 hours ago
-
Shiffrin masters Levi slalom for 98th World Cup win3 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins Barcelona MotoGP sprint to take season to final race3 hours ago
-
Four French restaurant staff held hostage freed by police3 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi pounds the Philippines3 hours ago
-
Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight3 hours ago