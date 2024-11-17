Open Menu

Italy's Donnarumma Thankful For Mbappe Absence In France Showdown

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Italy's Donnarumma thankful for Mbappe absence in France showdown

Appiano Gentile, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Gianluigi Donnarumma said Saturday that he was grateful Italy would not have to face his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe in their final Nations League group match with France.

Mbappe was surprisingly dropped for France's fixtures in November after an underwhelming start to life at Real Madrid this season, with Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps refusing to say why he had not picked his star player.

France could only manage a fraught goalless draw with Israel on Thursday in Mbappe's absence, and Deschamps' team have to win by at least two goals at the San Siro in order to top Group A2.

"It's a big absence, I know him and he's one of the best players of the world," Italy captain Donnarumma told reporters.

"If he was there he would have caused us problems, but they have other players and a lot of quality. They have a lot of good players who can cause us problems and have a lot of energy."

Italy, who have been rejuvenated over the course of the Nations League group stage, are unbeaten since their dismal European Championship title defence in the summer and lead France by three points.

Luciano Spalletti's team would likely have come into Sunday's match with a perfect record of five wins from five matches had they not had to play over half of last month's 2-2 draw with Belgium in Rome with 10 men after taking an early two-goal lead.

Related Topics

World Israel France Rome San Lead Italy Belgium November Sunday From Best Top Real Madrid PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

7 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

7 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

7 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

11 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

11 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

11 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

11 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From World