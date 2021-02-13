UrduPoint.com
Italy's Draghi Arrives At Presidential Palace Ahead Of Expected Announcement Of Next Gov't

Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:18 AM

Mario Draghi, who has been appointed by Italian President of Italy Sergio Mattarella as prime minister and tasked with the formation of a new government, has arrived at the presidential palace and is expected to present the list of names of future ministers, the website of the presidential palace broadcasted

The former head of the European Central Bank has held consultations with political forces in the parliament for eight days trying to garner a parliamentary majority to support the future government.

On Thursday, the Five Star Movement (M5S), the biggest party in parliament, decided to give him its support after the vote on its online Rousseau platform. The position of M5S had not been clear until the vote.

After Draghi nominates the ministers, who are yet to be approved by the president, the parliament will hold a vote of confidence in the new government, which is expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cabinet is likely to be a mix of technocrats and politicians.

