ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi assured the leaders of France, Germany and the head of the European Commission that the future government will continue the pro-European and pro-Atlantic policy, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

Draghi contacted French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to give assurances in regards to the three main lines of action of the next Italian government, which will be formed based on the results of Sunday's elections. In particular, Draghi guaranteed that the government will continue to support Ukraine, including in military terms, will follow the European Union on the issue of sanctions against Russia and "without hesitation" will support NATO, according to sources in Brussels.

A coalition which calls itself center-right has garnered around 44% of the vote in Italy's Senate and Chamber of Deputies elections on September 25. The senior coalition partner is Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which polled over 26%.

In the past three days, Draghi had two telephone conversations with Meloni, who is projected to become Italy's new prime minister, La Repubblica reported. According to unverified information, the officials had a face-to-face meeting.

Meloni's fate depends on whether she abandons the radical policy of the electoral campaign and turn toward the traditional partners of Rome, the report said.

Following La Repubblica's publication, the government palace of Chigi (Council of Minister) denied the reports, saying that Draghi "made no agreements or commitment."