MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Newly-appointed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will travel to Libya on Tuesday to discuss restoring relations with the North African country.

Draghi and Mitsotakis will be the latest in a procession of European leaders to visit Libya since the interim Government of National Unity was officiated last month.

The Greek prime minister accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to meet with the head of Libya's interim government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Presidential Council Head Mohammad Younes Menfi, as well as reopen the Greek Embassy in Tripoli.

Mitsotakis is also expected to try to persuade Libya to annul the Turkish-Libyan memorandum on the delimitation of maritime zones.

Draghi, during his first official international visit as Italy's prime minister, will address a number of issues, including the situation in Libya, cooperation and illegal immigration, as well as energy issues, such as the Green Stream natural gas submarine pipeline running from western Libya to the island of Sicily in Italy.

Apart from bilateral meetings, the ministers will hold trilateral talks with Dbeibah.