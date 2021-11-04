ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have discussed the recent developments in the Mediterranean and the middle East during a meeting in Rome, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Abbas arrived in Italy on Monday for an official visit. On Tuesday, Abbas met with President Sergio Mattarella.

"Draghi and ... Abbas had an exchange of views on the bilateral agenda, particularly on Italy's commitment to the reinforcement of the institutions and the support to the Palestinian population. The discussion concentrated as well on the latest developments in the Mediterranean and in the Middle East," the office said in a statement.

The sides paid special attention to the perspectives of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the statement read, noting that Draghi expressed "his support for a prompt resumption of the bilateral dialogue, underlying that a just, sustainable and negotiated two State solution among the Parties remains key to a durable stabilization of the region."

The visit is taking place as part of the Palestinian leader's efforts to defend his country's stance on various issues related to the longstanding conflict with Israel.