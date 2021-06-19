ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has praised his compatriots for their strong desire to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, despite several hiccups during the vaccination drive.

"Despite all the chaos, it is remarkable that the people do not show the intention to scale back the vaccination or not get vaccinated at all.

Compared to other countries, this behavior is admirable," Draghi said at a press conference, expressing confidence that the vaccination will not slow down.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Roberto Speranza confirmed that vaccination will still be solely on a voluntary basis.

Italy launched its vaccination drive on December 27 and aspires to have 80 percent of the population immune by late September. So far, the country has fully vaccinated over 15 million people or more than 28 percent of the population over 12.