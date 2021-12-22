(@imziishan)

ROMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The EU does not have any capabilities to impose sanctions against Russia in the field of gas and is not in a position to do tha, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"Let us, the Europeans, ask ourselves the question if we want to impose sanctions on gas, whether we are really capable of this, we are strong enough, the moment is now right.

Obviously, the answers will be negative," Draghi told at his end-of-year press conference.

The European Union should currently maintain dialogue with Russia, the prime minister said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to be in a state of negotiations, in which the development of events is possible, which would not lead to irreversible consequences."