Italy's Draghi Says Will Fight Pandemic 'with All Means'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday his priority was fighting the coronavirus pandemic "with all means", in his first address to parliament since taking office

Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday his priority was fighting the coronavirus pandemic "with all means", in his first address to parliament since taking office.

"The main duty to which we are all called, starting from me as prime minister, is to fight the pandemic with all means and safeguard the lives of our fellow citizens," he said, adding that the virus was "everybody's enemy".

