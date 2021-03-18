(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Italy on Thursday mourns the victims of the coronavirus disease during its first national remembrance day led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the northern city of Bergamo, which was hardest hit by the pandemic a year ago, the Ansa news agency reported.

This time last year, the Italian military organized a convoy to transport coffins from Bergamo as the city's funeral facilities were incapable of dealing with the number of the dead amid the pandemic.

According to the news outlet, the prime minister is visiting the city and will lay a wreath at the local cemetery.

Meanwhile, Italy's public buildings have lowered their national flags at half-mast.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has lost 103,432 people to the disease.