UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Draghi Visits Bergamo As Country Mourns Victims Of COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Italy's Draghi Visits Bergamo as Country Mourns Victims of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Italy on Thursday mourns the victims of the coronavirus disease during its first national remembrance day led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the northern city of Bergamo, which was hardest hit by the pandemic a year ago, the Ansa news agency reported.

This time last year, the Italian military organized a convoy to transport coffins from Bergamo as the city's funeral facilities were incapable of dealing with the number of the dead amid the pandemic.

According to the news outlet, the prime minister is visiting the city and will lay a wreath at the local cemetery.

Meanwhile, Italy's public buildings have lowered their national flags at half-mast.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has lost 103,432 people to the disease.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Bergamo Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

7 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

26 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

27 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

35 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.