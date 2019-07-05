UrduPoint.com
Italy's Economic Development Deputy Minister Says May Visit Russia With Companies Soon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Italian Undersecretary of State for Economic Development Michele Geraci told Sputnik in an interview that he was planning to visit Russia in the coming months and bring along with him a delegation of representatives of Italian companies and businesses in order to better explore opportunities in the Russian market

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Italian Undersecretary of State for Economic Development Michele Geraci told Sputnik in an interview that he was planning to visit Russia in the coming months and bring along with him a delegation of representatives of Italian companies and businesses in order to better explore opportunities in the Russian market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a one-day visit to Rome on Thursday where he met with Pope Francis, President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. In addition, the Italo-Russian Civil Society Dialogue Forum convened its first session in six years, gathering entrepreneurs and state officials from both sides.

"There is a strong interest from the side of the Italian companies, and in order to respond to this interest I am personally trying to organize a visit to Russia, which I hope I will do soon. I will go myself and bring some Italian companies so that they can be taken to visit to Russia to explore opportunities," Geraci said.

"This visit could be maybe in connection with my trip to Vladivostok, to the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, or maybe this trip with the Italian companies will be a separate trip. This is still to be discussed," he added.

