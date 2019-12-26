UrduPoint.com
Italy's Education Minister Quits Over Lack Of Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:32 PM

Italy's education minister quits over lack of funds

Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement said Thursday he had resigned because his ministry is underfunded

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 )

Fioramonti wrote on Facebook that he informed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of his decision on Tuesday, saying he had taken up the portfolio to "reverse... the trend that has for decades put Italian schools, higher education and research in conditions of great suffering." He said the government had failed "to ensure a financial waterline.

.. especially in such a crucial area as universities and research." The resignation deals a new blow to the coalition government formed by Fioramonti's M5S party and the centre-left Democratic Party just four months ago.

Dissensions have already arisen in several areas including migration.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who is foreign minister, has come under harsh criticism within the party, with several lawmakers leaving to join the far-right, anti-immigrant League party led by Matteo Salvini.

