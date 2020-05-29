UrduPoint.com
Italy's Emilia-Romagna Against Sardinia's Proposal To Introduce Health Passports - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:47 PM

Italy's Emilia-Romagna Against Sardinia's Proposal to Introduce Health Passports - Reports

Stefano Bonaccini, the governor of the northern Italian Emilia-Romagna region, rejected the proposal to introduce so-called health passports for domestic tourists made by Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Stefano Bonaccini, the governor of the northern Italian Emilia-Romagna region, rejected the proposal to introduce so-called health passports for domestic tourists made by Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas, media reported on Friday.

According to the ANSA news agency, Solinas' idea is to regulate visitors from COVID-19 hard-hit northern Italian regions, including Emilia-Romagna, and only allow travelers who hold a certificate proving they are coronavirus-negative into Sardinia and other less-affected areas.

Local authorities of Sicily also support the proposal, the news agency said.

Bonaccini said that it would be impossible to enforce such a measure and called on southern governors to refrain from blaming northern regions for spreading COVID-19.

Emilia-Romagna has so far confirmed over 27,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,000 virus-related fatalities, while Sardinia has confirmed 1,355 cases and 136 deaths. Overall, Italy has confirmed over 231,000 coronavirus cases and 33,142 fatalities.

