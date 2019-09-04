(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Italy's energy giant Enel is seeking to further increase its presence in Russia's Far East apart from the recently opened e-car charging stations, Carlo Palasciano Villamagna, the general director of Enel Russia, said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made during the Russia-Europe business Dialogue session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Russia's Vladivostok hosts from September 4 to 6.

"We want to be here and to improve our presence that is now just limited to these 10 big car charging stations," Villamagna said.

The director general stressed that there were 2,000 electric cars in Vladivostok, which showed the region's will to be green and to be technologically advanced.

On Tuesday, Enel X, a subsidiary of Enel, together with Russia's RusHydro hydroenergy company opened 10 electric car charging stations in Vladivostok.

