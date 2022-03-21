UrduPoint.com

Italy's Eni, France's Air Liquide To Cooperate On Decarbonization In Mediterranean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022

Italy's Eni, France's Air Liquide to Cooperate on Decarbonization in Mediterranean

Italian energy company Eni said on Monday it has signed a collaboration agreement with French industrial gas producer Air Liquide aimed at assessing decarbonization solutions for hard-to-abate industries in the Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Italian energy company Eni said on Monday it has signed a collaboration agreement with French industrial gas producer Air Liquide aimed at assessing decarbonization solutions for hard-to-abate industries in the Mediterranean.

"Eni and Air Liquide have entered into a collaboration agreement aimed at assessing decarbonization solutions in the Mediterranean region of Europe, focused on hard-to-abate industrial sectors," Eni said in a statement.

The companies are teaming up to identify clusters of the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors in the geographic area and define the best possible configuration to develop a large-scale Carbon Capture Sequestration, a tool designed to tackle all phases of CO2 capture, aggregation, transport and permanent storage.

Eni was founded in 1953 with about 33,000 employees in 73 countries. The company's headquarters is located in Rome.

Air Liquide is a French company specializing in the production of gases, technology and services for industry.

