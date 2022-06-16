UrduPoint.com

Italy's Eni Says Gazprom Supplies Reduced For Second Day

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Italy's Eni says Gazprom supplies reduced for second day

Italian energy giant Eni said it will receive only 65 percent of the gas requested Thursday from Gazprom, due to problems at the Russian company's Portovaya compression station

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Italian energy giant Eni said it will receive only 65 percent of the gas requested Thursday from Gazprom, due to problems at the Russian company's Portovaya compression station.

Eni said it had asked for 44 percent more gas than on Wednesday, when Gazprom cut the supply by 15 percent for reasons that the Italian firm said at the time were not clear.

"Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni," a spokesman for the Italian firm said.

However, he noted that the actual amount of gas delivered will be higher than on Wednesday.

The squeeze on gas supplies -- on which Italy is heavily dependent -- come amid increasing tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Kyiv on Thursday on a surprise joint visit with the leaders of France and Germany, to show solidarity with the war-torn country.

"Eni's daily gas request was approximately 44 percent higher than yesterday -- an increase due to the need to recover the volumes not received yesterday, and to normal commercial dynamics," the spokesman said.

"Gazprom announced that only 65 percent of the requested volumes will be delivered.

"The delivered volumes will therefore be slightly higher than yesterday, and will be of approximately 32 million cubic meters a day."Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said after Wednesday's 15 percent reduction that the situation was not currently critical.

"The trend in gas flows is constantly monitored in cooperation with the operators and there are no critical issues at the moment," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France Company Visit Germany Nord Italy Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous ..

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

9 minutes ago
 Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in ..

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

9 minutes ago
 Fake official arrested

Fake official arrested

10 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs ..

NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs under quarterly adjustment

11 minutes ago
 Scientists find new population of polar bears in s ..

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

11 minutes ago
 PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company ..

PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.