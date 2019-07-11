New Italian Minister for European Affairs Lorenzo Fontana on Thursday stressed the importance of continued cooperation with Russia and called for overcoming anti-Russian sanctions

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) New Italian Minister for European Affairs Lorenzo Fontana on Thursday stressed the importance of continued cooperation with Russia and called for overcoming anti-Russian sanctions.

"Russia is a major partner, and the sanctions created a lot of problems for us. It would be important if we were able to bring the United States and Russia closer, we are working on this initiative right now," he told reporters.

The minister stressed the importance of cooperation with Russia, which, in his opinion, has always been a part of Europe.

"Overcoming the consequences of [anti-Russian] sanctions means giving an impulse to trade, [we also need to] overcome what happened in Ukraine," Fontana said.

Fontana, 39, the vice-secretary of Lega and former minister for family and disability, became the new minister of European affairs on Wednesday. The post had been vacant since euroskeptic Paolo Savona left it in March to chair the Italian Companies and Exchange Commission.