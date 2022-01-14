(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Franco Frattini, a prominent European politician and former Italian Foreign Minister has been appointed as the new chairman of Italy's Council of State, Italian public broadcaster RaiNews24 reported Friday.

The Council of State is one of the highest administrative bodies in Italy according to the country's constitution. It ensures the legality of public administration in Italy.

Frattini, who turns 65 in March, served as a judge before he was appointed minister in 1995, after which he was elected to the national parliament. In course of his career, he held various ministerial posts, including twice as foreign minister in the governments of Silvio Berlusconi.

From 2004 to 2008, he served as European Commissioner for Justice and Vice President of the European Commission. In 2018, he became the OSCE Special Representative for Transnistria. He also heads the Italian Society for International Organizations.

Frattini is considered one of the possible candidates from center-right for the post of the new president, according to the local media. Presidential election will be held in late January in the Italian parliament.