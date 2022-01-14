UrduPoint.com

Italy's Ex-Foreign Minister Frattini Appointed Chairman Of Council Of State - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Italy's Ex-Foreign Minister Frattini Appointed Chairman of Council of State - Reports

Franco Frattini, a prominent European politician and former Italian Foreign Minister has been appointed as the new chairman of Italy's Council of State, Italian public broadcaster RaiNews24 reported Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Franco Frattini, a prominent European politician and former Italian Foreign Minister has been appointed as the new chairman of Italy's Council of State, Italian public broadcaster RaiNews24 reported Friday.

The Council of State is one of the highest administrative bodies in Italy according to the country's constitution. It ensures the legality of public administration in Italy.

Frattini, who turns 65 in March, served as a judge before he was appointed minister in 1995, after which he was elected to the national parliament. In course of his career, he held various ministerial posts, including twice as foreign minister in the governments of Silvio Berlusconi.

From 2004 to 2008, he served as European Commissioner for Justice and Vice President of the European Commission. In 2018, he became the OSCE Special Representative for Transnistria. He also heads the Italian Society for International Organizations.

Frattini is considered one of the possible candidates from center-right for the post of the new president, according to the local media. Presidential election will be held in late January in the Italian parliament.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Italy January March 2018 Post Media From

Recent Stories

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and we ..

16 minutes ago
 Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

18 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

18 minutes ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

23 minutes ago
 Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

51 minutes ago
 Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market ..

Rs 100m allocated for new vegetable & fruit market

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.