ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Italy's ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the Forza Italia political party, was hospitalized again, his lawyer, Federico Cecconi, said.

"Berlusconi was hospitalized on Monday morning due to health problems," Cecconi told a court in Milan at a hearing in the so-called Ruby case.