UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Far-right Leaders Join Protest Against Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:57 PM

Italy's far-right leaders join protest against government

Opposition leaders, including anti-immigrant League party chief Matteo Salvini, marched with hundreds of protesters on Italy's national day Tuesday to demand the government resign

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Opposition leaders, including anti-immigrant League party chief Matteo Salvini, marched with hundreds of protesters on Italy's national day Tuesday to demand the government resign.

Banned from holding large rallies due to the coronavirus, the demonstration was announced as a silent sit-in respecting physical distancing rules.

It soon turned into a procession, however, led by Salvini and two other party leaders: Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy, and Antonio Tajani, co-founder of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia.

Activists unrolled a giant Italian flag along the Via del Corso, Rome's central artery.

The march was "a symbolic gesture to make heard the voices of the citizens who do not give up", Salvini wrote on Facebook.

It was his first appearance at a rally since the pandemic hit the peninsula in mid-February.

According to a poll published by local news agency AGI, the three parties have would win 47 percent of votes in an election, compared with 36 percent for the government majority formed by the Democratic Party (20 percent) and anti-establishment Five Star Movement (16 percent).

As Italy faces the worst recession since the war, the crisis could further bolster the far-right with the country scrambling to support businesses.

"There is an immediate need for money for the Italians, yet we are promised the recovery fund in 2021," Salvini told reporters, referring to the 750-billion-euro European recovery plan.

"There can be no forgotten Italian workers," he added.

He also expressed opposition to the government's decision to temporarily allow illegal migrants to work on the land or as domestic helpers.

Last week, a special committee voted against Salvini standing trial for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea, though the final decision rests with the Senate.

He had been accused of abusing his powers as then interior minister in 2019 to prevent more than 80 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean from disembarking a charity ship.

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Interior Minister Facebook Rome Italy Money March 2019 From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

16 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

1 hour ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

2 hours ago

Bosnia minister quits over 'threats' to top prosec ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.