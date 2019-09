Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), in an online ballot on Tuesday, supported the formation of a coalition government with the center-left Democratic Party (PD)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Italy 's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), in an online ballot on Tuesday, supported the formation of a coalition government with the center-left Democratic Party (PD).

A total of 79.3 percent of Five Star members backed a coalition with the PD.