(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S), a part of the ruling coalition, firmly rejects claims of receiving covert funding from the Venezuelan government in 2010, acting leader Vito Crimi said on Monday, adding that his party might sue a Spanish newspaper over a relevant report.

Earlier in the day, Spanish daily ABC reported, citing what it says is a leaked Venezuelan intelligence memo, that the M5S received 3.5 million Euros ($3.9 million) in cash from the Bolivarian republic in 2010. The secret cash transfer via diplomatic mail was purportedly authorized by then-Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro.

In a press release, Crimi called the article "fantastic and ridiculous fake" news. According to the senator, the party's campaign of a decade ago was conducted with minimal resources and funds, and it is still the case nowadays.

The politician noted that the party would mull suing the Spanish newspaper over the publication.

In a comment to Agenzia Nova, the Venezuelan Embassy in Rome, too, rejected the claims. According to the diplomatic mission, Caracas intends to launch a legal case against the newspaper and "will act in accordance with law."