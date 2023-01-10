Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has applied for Italian citizenship

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has applied for Italian citizenship.

"Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro never applied for Italian citizenship. But there are laws. There are people who have the right to ask for it, but he did not," Tajani told Italian broadcaster Rai Radio 1.

On Monday, leader of Italy's Green Europe party Angelo Bonelli sent an official request to the foreign ministry asking it to clarify if Bolsonaro and his family have applied for Italian citizenship, as they reportedly intended to do according to reports by Brazilian weekly Istoe and several other media outlets.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica said Bolsonaro's sons, Flavio and Eduardo, had a birthright to Italian citizenship and applied in 2019, which was confirmed by the Italian authorities in November. Citing Bolsonaro's close relationship with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League Party leader Matteo Salvini, the newspaper said the ex-Brazilian president had no intention to return home and was going to join his sons by becoming a citizen of Italy.

In October 2021, a scandal broke out in Italy when the small northern town of Anguillara Veneta granted Bolsonaro, whose great-grandfather was born there, the title of honorary citizen. Vittorio Bolzonaro was born on April 12, 1878 in Anguillara Veneta, and emigrated to Brazil at the age of 10, where his surname was later changed to fit local pronunciation.

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States in late December. He did not participate in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1. Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up the protest last week and attempted to storm several government buildings on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening and arrested over 400 people.

Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros sent a request to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes to seek Bolsonaro's immediate extradition from the US. According to the senator, the former head of state is responsible for the unrest in Brazil.