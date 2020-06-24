UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Foreign Minister Pays Quick Trip To Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Italy's foreign minister pays quick trip to Libya

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Italy's foreign minister made a lightening trip to Libya on Wednesday amid a flaring conflict between a UN-recognised government in the west and eastern-based forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Luigi Di Maio was due to meet the head of Tripoli's Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as the interior minister and his foreign affairs counterpart, Italian agencies Agi and Ansa said.

Rome considers Libya "a priority... our most important issue, which concerns our national security," according to an unnamed ministry source, cited by the Messaggero daily.

"We can't afford a partition of the country. That is why we went first to Ankara, a (diplomatic) channel we've always kept open," the source said, referring to Di Maio's trip to Turkey on June 19.

He last visited Libya in January.

