Italy's Foreign Minister Says Will Visit Ankara, Meet With Turkish Counterpart On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Italy's Foreign Minister Says Will Visit Ankara, Meet With Turkish Counterpart on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Italian Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday he will discuss migration issues with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara on Friday.

"The government is working to solve the migration issue. Strong commitments from countries of the region are required to counter the disorderly departure of migrants and encourage their return home. Tomorrow I will talk to Minister Cavusoglu not only about the Eastern Mediterranean route, which many migrants take to Europe via the Balkans, but also about Libya, which, together with Tunisia, is another important entry point," Tajani said, as quoted on the ministry's website.

Italy's foreign ministry added in the statement that Tajani's mission is a part of "the Italian government's broader strategy to strengthen cooperation with the main countries of the enlarged Mediterranean" and promote closer cooperation in the management of migration flows.

