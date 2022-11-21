UrduPoint.com

Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance Of Diplomacy On Ukraine With Chinese Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed the importance of diplomatic initiatives to promote peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Monday, the Italian Foreign Ministry said

"With respect to the war in Ukraine, Minister Tajani pointed out the need to promote all possible diplomatic initiatives to favor the peaceful settlement of the conflict and thus avoid a dangerous escalation," the message read.

Among other topics, the ministers discussed plans to reinforce economic relations in such sectors as food trade and energy transition. Tajani told Wang that Italy wanted to resume dialogue with China, with a view to facilitating the access of Italian foods to the Chinese market.

The Italian ministry touted China as Italy's "leading trade partner" in Asia, with volumes surpassing 54 billion Euros ($55 billion) in 2021.

