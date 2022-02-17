UrduPoint.com

Italy's Foreign Minister Tells Lavrov to Count on Italian Mediation Amid Ukraine Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that Rome was ready to mediate to ease tensions on the Ukrainian border.

"As for tensions on the Ukrainian border, Italy has taken it upon itself to spearhead efforts to find a diplomatic way out of the crisis.

I want to tell you that you can count on Italy in reaching a diplomatic solution," Di Maio said at a news conference in Moscow following talks.

Di Maio arrived in Moscow for talks a day after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

The European Union and the United States have repeatedly alleged that Russia has been amassing forces near the Ukrainian border in preparation for a war. Russia has argued that the troops are there for a training mission and has been pulling them back since Tuesday.

