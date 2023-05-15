UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Italy's Foreign Minister Warns Non-Extension of Grain Deal May Cause Migrant Crisis

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Millions of lives depend on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, and not extending it would likely cause a new wave of migration from African countries, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"It (non-extension of grain deal) is a scenario we do not want to consider. Lives of millions of people who live in poverty are at stake. A crisis will arise in the countries of central and sub-Saharan Africa, which in addition to the war in Sudan risks to launch a very dangerous spiral of migration," Tajani told Italian newspaper il Messaggero.

New migration waves would be specifically triggered by the volatility of food transit through the Black Sea should the grain deal be discontinued, the Italian minister said. He added that ensuring secure imports from Ukrainian ports was a fundamental concern to Italy, on a par with the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"We are counting on Turkey's independent mediation," Tajani said.

The minister also addressed the recent strain in relations between Rome and Paris, when Tajani canceled his visit to France after remarks made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was incapable of resolving Italy's illegal migration issues. Tajani said that he intends to meet with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, in Oslo in late May.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities that began in February of that year. The deal has been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.

Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN held talks on the extension of the grain deal in Istanbul from May 10-11. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative would cease to exist if there was no agreement on its extension by May 18.

