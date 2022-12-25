UrduPoint.com

Italy's Former Foreign Minister Franco Frattini Dies At Age Of 65 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Italy's Former Foreign Minister Franco Frattini Dies at Age of 65 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Franco Frattini, President of Italy's Council of State and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has died in Rome at the age of 65, Italian media report.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Frattini died on Saturday evening.

Italian newspaper il Messaggero said that Frattini suffered from cancer and died in Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Frattini served as Italy's foreign minister from November 2002 to November 2004, as well as from May 2008 to November 2011, in the governments of Silvio Berlusconi.

He also served as Minister of Public Function (from 1995 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2002), as well as European Commissioner for Justice, Freedom and Security from 2004 to 2008, under the presidency of Jose Manuel Barroso.

Starting from January of this year, Franco Frattini was President of Italy's Council of State.

Related Topics

Died Rome Italy January May November Cancer Media From

Recent Stories

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

4 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

4 hours ago
 Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 ..

Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - R ..

4 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on D ..

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

4 hours ago
 President urges nation to uphold vision of Quaid

President urges nation to uphold vision of Quaid

4 hours ago
 At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm ..

At Least 15 People Dead Due to Heavy Winter Storm Across US - Reports

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.