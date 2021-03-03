UrduPoint.com
Italy's GDP In Late 2020 Fell By Over 6% Compared To 2019 - National Statistics Institute

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:36 PM

At the end of 2020, Italy's GDP fell by 6.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019, the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) announced on Wednesday

"In the fourth quarter of 2020, GDP ... decreased by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter and by 6.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019," ISTAT said.

The institute added that negative economic trends were recorded for added value in all the main sectors, with agriculture, production and services down by 2.8, 0.7 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

In general, ISTAT estimates the fall of the Italian GDP in 2020 at 8.8 percent. Meanwhile, the European Commission's economic forecast predicted a fall of 9.9 percent, and the International Monetary Fund - a decrease by 10.6 percent.

