UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's GDP To Shrink By 8.3% In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Bureau

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Italy's GDP to Shrink by 8.3% in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Bureau

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Italy's GDP is expected to fall by 8.3 percent this year due to the shocks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Monday in a report.

In early May, the statistics bureau said that Italy's GDP had fallen by 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

At the same time, the economy is expected to partially rebound by 4.6 percent in 2021, according to the Istat.

The report also said that household consumer spending will fall by 8.

7 percent, while investments will shrink by 12.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the statistics bureau expects the unemployment rate to fall from the 10 percent it was at in 2019 to 9.6 percent this year. The Istat explains the fall in the unemployment rate by the rise in the number of so-called inactive people ” citizens who are not working and are not seeking employment and thus are not counted in the statistics. The institute said that some 500,000 people have stopped looking for work since January.

Related Topics

Same Italy January May 2019 2020 From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

Married couple share German ambassador role

22 minutes ago

US Bans Former Guatemala Official, Family From Ent ..

22 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Party Calls For Early Parliamentary E ..

22 minutes ago

Kuwait's Daily COVID-19 Rate Shows Downward Trend ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.