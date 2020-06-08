ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Italy's GDP is expected to fall by 8.3 percent this year due to the shocks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Monday in a report.

In early May, the statistics bureau said that Italy's GDP had fallen by 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

At the same time, the economy is expected to partially rebound by 4.6 percent in 2021, according to the Istat.

The report also said that household consumer spending will fall by 8.

7 percent, while investments will shrink by 12.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the statistics bureau expects the unemployment rate to fall from the 10 percent it was at in 2019 to 9.6 percent this year. The Istat explains the fall in the unemployment rate by the rise in the number of so-called inactive people ” citizens who are not working and are not seeking employment and thus are not counted in the statistics. The institute said that some 500,000 people have stopped looking for work since January.