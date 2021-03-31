(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Italy's national gendarmerie, Carabinieri, detained an officer of the Russian armed forces, who was employed by the Russian embassy in Rome, and a captain of the Italian navy on espionage suspicions, the special operations group (ROS) said on Wednesday.

"The operation was conducted during their secret meeting, immediately after the Italian officer provided secret documents in exchange for a certain amount of money. Upon the completion of official procedures, the [Italian] officer was arrested, while the case of the foreign citizen is still under consideration because of his diplomatic status," ROS said in a press release.