UrduPoint.com

Italy's Gov't Approves Jail Term Of Up To 30 Years For People Smugglers - Meloni

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Italy's Gov't Approves Jail Term of Up to 30 Years for People Smugglers - Meloni

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Council of Ministers of Italy on Thursday approved a jail term of up to 30 years for people smugglers, following a deadly shipwreck off the southern Italian coast that claimed the lives of 72 people, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

On February 26, a boat with some 180 migrants aboard, including citizens of Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria, wrecked a few dozen miles off the Mediterranean port city of Crotone in the Calabria region. According to Italy's authorities, 72 people have died in the shipwreck, including 28 minors, and only 80 have been rescued.

"The main point of the decree that was just approved deals with the crime of human trafficking and provides for tougher penalties for the trafficking of migrants.

It introduces a new crime for those who provoke a death or serious bodily injury in the course of human trafficking, providing for a penalty of up to 30 years in prison," Meloni told a press conference in the town of Cutro close to the site of the wreck. The press conference was aired on Italy's broadcasters.

The prime minister added that "the signal that there is no point in entering Italy illegally, paying smugglers and risking your life" is another way to fight human trafficking.

Meloni said that Italy alone is not able to cope with the acute migration problem and expressed hope that the next meeting of the European Council would make specific decisions on the issue.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Syria Iran Jail Iraq Died Crotone Italy SITE February

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.