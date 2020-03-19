(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The high mortality rate from the COVID-19 in Italy could be due to a large percentage of senior citizens in the population, Vice Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri told Sputnik

Italy suffers from an abnormally high COVID-19 mortality rate of about 7 percent, with most of the people succumbing to the disease being over 80-years-old. For comparison, Spain currently has a COVID-19 mortality rate of approximately 4.5 percent, while France and Germany have mortality rates of about 2.2 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively.

"Yes, this might be linked to the average age of the Italian population .

.. The elderly over 80-years-old are 7 percent of the population," Sileri, himself infected with COVID-19, told Sputnik via email.

He stressed that the Italian healthcare system prioritizes elderly care, leading to a longer lifespan among citizens.

"But, obviously, with age comes the fragility of health, and the coronavirus complications become fatal," the vice minister said.

Italy is the leading European country when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, with more than 35,000 cases and a death toll nearing 3,000.